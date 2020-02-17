Manheim Township police are continuing to investigate an early morning crash Sunday, Feb. 16, on Route 222 north that sent a 50-year-old Lititz man to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. when the driver, whom police didn't identify, left the road, crossed the median, rolled and ended up on its roof in the southbound lanes of 222, police said. The crash happened near Bushong Road.

Passersby attended to the man until emergency personnel arrived and took him to Lancaster General Hospital, police said. He was not identified.

Route 222 was closed in both directions to remove the vechicle and reconstruct the crash. Northbound lanes reopened at 4:30 a.m. and southbound lanes at 6:15 a.m.

Meanwhile, police also continue to investigate why a motorist drove the wrong way on Route 30 Tuesday, Feb. 4, which led to crashes involving about a dozen vehicles, two people being hospitalized and the road's closure for nearly three hours.

Sgt. Michael Piacentino said investigators had hoped to wrap up the investigation at the end of last week, but still have work to do.