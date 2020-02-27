A Lititz man who had 118 images of child pornography on a cell phone he brought to a meeting with his parole officer was sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Kevin Yorgey, 50, of Fort Ross Avenue, was sentenced to 12.5 to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony counts of possession of child pornography and criminal use of a cellphone, the district attorney's office said.

Yorgey's phone was unapproved, according to the district attorney's office, and was taken by the parole officer and searched.

He was previously convicted in 2013 of unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and criminal use of communication facility, among other crimes sexual in nature, according to court records.

Those past convictions require Yorgey to register mobile phone devices with the state.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

After the phone was seized, Yorgey told Lancaster County detective Brent Schultz that he "has a problem," and that he downloaded the pornography onto the phone, the district attorney's office said.

For more Lancaster County crime news: