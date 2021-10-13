A Lititz man will serve six to 12 years in prison after being convicted of stalking and burglary offenses committed in 2019 and 2020, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Troy Burkholder, 53, of Lititz, was sentenced Oct. 6 after pleading guilty to charges of burglary, theft by unlawful taking and two counts of stalking.

Burkholder repeatedly communicated with a victim in August 2020, causing them fear of bodily injury and distress on two occasions, the DA’s office said in a news release. Burkholder had four prior convictions for violations of a protection from abuse order involving the same victim.

In an unrelated case, Burkholder also stole a power saw and extension cord from a residence in the 500 block of West Lemon Street in August 2019, the DA’s office said. The saw belonged to a contractor who was working at the residence.

Lancaster County Judge Merril Spahn sentenced Burkholder to three to six years of incarceration on all three dockets. Burkholder was also ordered to pay $590 in restitution and is to have no contact with either victim.

Assistant District Attorney C.J. Restemayer argued for consecutive sentences on the dockets, which Spahn granted.