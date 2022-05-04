A Lititz man has been charged with multiple felonies in two different jurisdictions after trying to arrange sexual encounters with underage children who were actually undercover cops, according to Lancaster city and Lititz Borough police.

Sean E. Deemer, 54, began texting sexually explicit messages to an undercover Lancaster city cop posing as a 12-year-old girl on the social media app Kik the afternoon of April 27, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Lancaster County’s Human Trafficking Taskforce had already been investigating Deemer after he began communicating with an undercover Lititz Borough police officer similarly posing as an 11-year-old.

While communicating with the undercover city cop, Deem sent pornography and images of his genitals, all while believing he was speaking with a child, police said. Deemer also asked where the child lived and discussed the possibility of meeting in person, as well as asking them to send inappropriate pictures and videos of themselves.

Deemer also sent videos of other females performing sexual acts, saying he wanted the girl to perform those acts on him, according to the affidavit.

Lancaster city police charged Deemer on Tuesday with eight felony offenses, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and three counts of unlawful contact with a minor. Lititz Borough police also charged Deemer the same day with six additional felonies for similar offenses.

Information on what specifically led to the Lititz offenses was not available Wednesday.

An attorney was not listed for Deemer in court records.

Deemer was confined to Lancaster County Prison on the Lititz charges Wednesday after he was unable to post $350,000 bail set by Judge Edward Tobin during a preliminary arraignment that afternoon, court documents show. He will next face a preliminary hearing before Tobin the morning of May 12.

Judge Bruce Roth set Deemer's bail at $250,000 for the Lancaster city charges during a preliminary arraignment later Wednesday, according to court documents. He will next face a preliminary hearing before Roth on May 18.