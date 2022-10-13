A Lititz man pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court to sexually assaulting four children over the course of nine years.

Melvin R. Petersheim, 49, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a total of 27 charges, including rape of a child, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Manheim Township Police started investigating in November 2021 following a child welfare report from Lancaster County Children & Youth. Police charged Petersheim in March.

Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn accepted Petersheim’s guilty plea and will sentence him at a later date. Petersheim faces a maximum possible sentence of 339 years in prison.

Court documents indicate Petersheim is free on $100,000 bail.