A Lititz man will spend up to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to sending and asking for lewd messages from individuals he believed were children, but who were actually law enforcement agents.

Sean Deemer, 55, pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court to three counts each of unlawful contact with a minor from two separate criminal dockets as part of a plea agreement. Deemer's charges of disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, photographing or filming a sex act of a child and corruption or minors were dismissed.

Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller sentenced Deemer to 4 to 8 years in prison, followed by 5 years of probation, according to court documents.

Deemer's charges stem from an FBI investigation in May 2021 and a Lancaster County investigation in April 2022.

Deemer messaged with an undercover FBI agent who was posing as an 11-year-old girl in May 2021, according to previous reporting. Of the 147 messages sent, multiple messages contained lewd text and photos.

Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force started its own undercover conversation with Deemer in April 2022 after getting a tip from the FBI. An agent with the task force posed as a 12-year-old girl as Deemer again sent, and asked for, explicit messages and photos.