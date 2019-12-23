A Lititz man pleaded guilty Friday for shooting his 19-year-old friend in the face last year in Penn Township.

Shawn Bergman, 24, will serve 12 to 24 years in prison for shooting Christopher Levy in the face on Nov. 5, 2018, according to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. He pleaded guilty to third-degree murder.

Levy’s body was found by the Lancaster County Regional Police face down by a couch inside an apartment on the 400 block of South Main Street following the shooting last year.

During the court hearing, Levy’s grandmother Christine Pierce called her grandson’s death an “unimaginable tragedy,” the DA’s office said. Levy died two days after the shooting in a Philadelphia hospital, where his mother and grandparents watched him die.

“I placed my hand on his heart and felt it stop,” his mother Jessice Levy said during the trial, according to the news release.

Witnesses told police at the time that Bergman pulled a pistol, pointed it at Levy and fired. After the shooting, one of the witnesses told detectives they heard Bergman say, “Did I just shoot my friend?” according to the district attorney’s office.

Bergman had multiple drugs in his system when he shot and killed Levy.

Levy and Bergman were having a “minor verbal dispute,” and using drugs, possibly methamphetamine, District Attorney Craig Stedman said in November 2018.

“I messed up, and I’m truly sorry,” Bergman said in a brief statement to the court Friday, according to the release from the district attorney’s office.