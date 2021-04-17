A Lititz man was killed early Saturday morning after a roll-over crash in Warwick Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Renny Joel Kline, 21, was traveling north on Highlands Drive near the Breezy Knoll apartment complex south of Lititz at around 1 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle on a curve, police said in a news release.

Kline’s vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a rest on its roof, according to the news release. The vehicle was found resting against a gazebo.

Kline was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male passenger in the vehicle was transported to Lancaster General Hospital and is expected to survive, police said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Both speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash, according to the news release. A preliminary investigation suggests that Kline lost control of the vehicle.

The events leading up to the crash are under investigation, police said. A crash reconstruction team is is analyzing the events of the collision.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact police at 717-733-0965 or 717-664-1180.