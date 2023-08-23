A Lititz man was killed Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Clay Township, according to police.

Josiah Maier, 24, of East New Street was pronounced dead on the 1100 block of Kleinfeltersville Road at 8:36 p.m. by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office. The cause and ruling of his death are pending investigation.

The coroner reported Maier's vehicle had crashed into a tree. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating the crash.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.