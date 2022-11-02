An officer went to the hospital after a Lititz man injured him while resisting arrest for hitting a pregnant woman, according to police.

Jordan Mansbarger, 31, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, institutional vandalism, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.

Officers from Lititz and Northern Lancaster County Regional police departments responded at 3:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, to an apartment in the 200 block of South Broad Street for a domestic disturbance.

Responding officers determined that Mansbarger assaulted a pregnant woman in the residence, leaving marks on her face and causing non-life-threatening injuries, according to a criminal complaint. Police also said Mansbarger admitted to the officers that he struck the woman.

Mansbarger then started yelling and destroying items inside the apartment, including a laptop, an entertainment center, a flat screen TV, and numerous pictures, according to the complaint. Mansbarger also told officers they should call reinforcements because he’s a “one man army.”

Mansbarger resisted arrest, and it took five officers from the two departments to arrest him, according to the complaint. Officers also had to use a Taser to get Mansbarger into custody.

When the officers tried to put Mansbarger inside a police vehicle, he tried to headbutt an officer, and then kicked him into the side of the patrol vehicle, according to the complaint. The officer had to go to the hospital for an injury on his left shoulder. Mansbarger also damaged the patrol vehicle by kicking it as officers tried to put him into it.

Mansbarger was arraigned on his charges on Nov. 1 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10 at 9:50 a.m., according to a criminal docket. He is currently free on $10,000 bail.