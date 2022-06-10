A Lititz man will face charges in Lancaster County Court in connection with the 2020 shooting death of a man in Lancaster city.

Ethan Anthony Chin, 23, appeared for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jodie Richardson on Wednesday. Richardson held Chin's charges of homicide and prohibited possession of a firearm for county court, court documents show.

Chin's charges stem from the shooting death of 23-year-old William Deliz, of Manor Township. Lancaster city police charged Chin in April 2022.

Evidence and testimony presented during Wednesday's hearing showed Deliz and two other men were standing outside of a residence in the 500 block of East End Street shortly after 1 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2020, according to a news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

One of the men noticed a blue F-150 drive by − moments later, surveillance video from nearby residences showed that same man speaking to someone before suddenly ducking for cover, according to the news release. Video also showed debris flying, the sound of gunshots and the F-150 driving down East Avenue.

The driver of the F-150 testified during the hearing that Chin and another man were in the vehicle with him. After driving through the 500 block of East End Street, the man parked in a lot near East King Street and Chin got out of the truck, according to the release.

The driver testified he heard "a full clips worth" of gunshots less than five minutes after Chin got out of the truck, according to the release. The driver said the other man in the truck put a gun to his head and ordered him to pick up Chin. The driver testified that Chin got into the truck with a handgun and said, "I hit him, I know I hit him," according to the release.

Deliz died of his injuries on Sept. 5, 2020, police said. Chin emerged as a suspect after detectives with the Violent Crime Unit conducted dozens of interviews, analyzed evidence and reviewed hours of video footage from "numerous sources" in the area, police said.

Chin is scheduled for a formal arraignment at 9 a.m. on July 8. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison − he is denied bail due to the nature of his charges.