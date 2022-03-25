A Lititz man was charged after police said he was trading images of child pornography on Facebook.

Joshua L. Alexander, 47, of the 400 block of East Front Street, was charged with five felony counts, including two for possession of child pornography and one for distributing it.

Police said Alexander admitted to receiving three images of what he knew to be child pornography through a Facebook group, according to an affidavit for probable cause file in the case. A subsequent search of Alexander’s phone revealed another image on his phone, the affidavit said.

Investigators began looking into Alexander after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children that alerted them to a March 2021 report from Facebook that an account associated with Alexander had disseminated suspected images of child pornography. After getting a subpoena for his internet records, police executed a search warrant on Alexander’s home in early November.

Alexander was arraigned Monday before District Judge Edward Tobin and released on $75,000 unsecured bail.