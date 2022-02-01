A Lititz man died after a head-on crash with a semitruck in Lebanon County on Monday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Richard Fairman, 73, was driving around a left curve on Stiegel Pike (Route 501) when he crossed the double yellow line and struck a Mack truck head-on around 1:14 p.m., police said.

First responders freed Fairman from his Nissan Altima and flew him to Penn State Hershey Medical Center. where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Mack truck had suspected minor injuries but refused transport, according to police.

Fairman was wearing his seatbelt when the crash happened.