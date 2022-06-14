A jury convicted a Lititz man of sexually assaulting two girls over the course of three years.

Shane Ernest Richardson, 55, was convicted of aggravated indecent assault of a person under the age of 16, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault of a person under the age of 16, according to a news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

The jury rendered its verdict on Thursday, June 9, following a four-day trial.

The two girls reported the sexual assaults to police in Manheim Township on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, according to the criminal complaint. The girls told police that Richardson sexually abused them over the course of three years, including many instances of inappropriately touching them.

Police said the abuse took place between 2008 and 2011.

Richardson was free on $50,000 unsecured bail, but court documents indicate his bail was modified to $1 million cash and he has been remanded to Lancaster County Prison. A sentencing date was not listed in court documents as of Tuesday.