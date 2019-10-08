A man installed a camera and filmed employees in a bathroom at the corporate office of Stauffers of Kissel Hill in Warwick Township, a judge ruled Monday.
Nathan Gaul, 44, of Lititz, was convicted of misdemeanor invasion of privacy in a nonjury trial held before Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely, according to the district attorney's office.
Gaul was contracted to work at Stauffers of Kissel Hill's corporate office, 813 Lititz Pike, and did not work at the grocery stores, according to a spokesman.
He installed the camera between December 2017 and January 2018, according to the district attorney's office.
An employee noticed a tablet device in a break room playing a livestream of the bathroom footage, according to the district attorney's office. The Stauffers of Kissel Hill spokesman said it was found in a supply room.
Northern Lancaster County Regional police investigated. Police believe only Gaul viewed the footage.
Knisely sentenced Gaul to two years of probation.