A Lititz man has been charged with vehicular homicide after striking and killing the driver of a horse and buggy earlier this month, according to East Earl Township police.

Phillip Cornelius Sullivan, 18, was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death, driving under the influence and three summary offenses.

Sullivan was under the influence of alcohol or drugs when he struck a horse and cart in the 5700 block of Division Highway with his 2009 Lexus sedan around 2:45 a.m. on July 5, police said in a news release.

The cart’s driver, Andrew J. Stoltzfus, 18, of Honey Brook, was thrown from the buggy and sustained multiple injuries, police said at the time.

Stoltzfus was taken to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital but later died on July 7, according to the news release. Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Stoltzfus died of multiple traumatic injuries.

The horse that was leading the buggy also died as a result of the crash.

Sullivan fled the scene of the crash, but was later found about 45 minutes later on Main Street near Weaverland Valley Road while driving under the influence, police said.

Sullivan has not been arrested, court records show.