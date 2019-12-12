A Lititz man has been charged with raping and sexually assaulting a girl when she was 9 years old, according to police.
Wild Elliot Oster, 28, assaulted the girl during the summer of 2017 at his home, 95 E. Front St., and in Manheim Borough, according to probable cause affidavits filed Wednesday by police in both boroughs.
Oster is being held at Lancaster County Prison, unable to post $1.3 million bail.
Charges against him include child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and related offenses.