A man police say hit and fatally injured the driver of a horse-drawn cart in East Earl Township in June “reeked of booze” when officers found him, according to a criminal complaint.
Phillip Sullivan, 18, of Lititz, is charged with one count of homicide by vehicle, a count of homicide by vehicle while DUI, accidents involving death, driving under the influence and three summary offenses.
Sullivan turned himself in to police Wednesday.
Sullivan was under the influence of alcohol when he struck the cart in the 5700 block of Division Highway (Route 322) with his 2009 Lexus sedan around 2:45 a.m. July 5, according to the criminal complaint.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Andrew J. Stoltzfus, 18, of Honey Brook, lying “mortally injured” on the side of Division Highway, according to the complaint. His horse and cart were lying in the middle of the road. By the time police arrived at the scene, Sullivan and his vehicle were gone.
Stotzfus died of his injuries on July 7.
Officers determined at the scene that Sullivan had been “traveling too fast for the 45 mph speed limit.” They factored in the curved roadway and the time of night to determine Sullivan was following too closely to avoid the collision, according to the complaint.
The horse that was leading the buggy also died as a result of the crash.
Witnesses told officers at the scene they saw a silver four-door sedan with heavy front-end damage stop at the scene but then flee before the police arrived. Witnesses also told police that the driver may have been Sullivan, according to the complaint.
At 3:23 a.m., police received a report from an anonymous caller for a reckless driver. The caller told dispatch he was following a silver four-door sedan with heavy front-end damage, and provided police with the license plate number and location.
An officer pulled the vehicle over, at which point the defendant told the officer that his vehicle had been damaged in a “hit-and-run a couple miles down the road.” The officer said the defendant “reeked of booze” and had glassy and bloodshot eyes, a red, flushed face and slurred speech, according to the complaint.
Sullivan is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jonathan Heisse on Aug. 13, according to a court docket. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.