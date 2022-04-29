Police have charged a Lititz man in connection with the 2020 shooting death of man in Lancaster city.

Ethan Anthony Chin, 23, is charged with homicide and persons not to possess a firearm, Lancaster city police said in a news release.

City officers responded on Sept. 2, 2020, to Lancaster General Hospital for a report of a man who arrived with a gunshot wound. The man, identified by police as 23-year-old William Deliz, of Manor Township, was brought to the hospital by a private vehicle and was undergoing life-saving measures by medical personnel at the time.

Officers determined the shooting happened in front of a residence in the 500 block of of East End Avenue and found shell casings and blood in the area.

Deliz died of his injuries on Sept. 5, 2020, police said.

The investigation continued in the year and a half since the shooting, and detectives with the Violent Crime Unit conducted dozens of interviews, analyzed evidence and reviewed hours of video footage from "numerous sources" in the area, police said.

Chin emerged as a suspect, and charges were filed Friday, police said.

Chin was arraigned on his charges Friday evening and is in Lancaster County Prison without bail due to the nature of his charges, court documents show. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 6 in front of District Judge Jodie Richardson.