Authorities were attempting to revive a Lititz man who was found unconscious when he suddenly awoke and began attacking an officer and then tried to run away, according to Manheim Township police.

Tyler Michael Steffy, 32, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of a controlled substance after officers found him unconscious after an apparent heroin overdose inside a vehicle at Glen Moore Circle and Lititz Pike at 7 p.m. on April 28, police said in a news release.

Efforts to rouse Steffy were initially unsuccessful until he awoke without warning and began to shove, push and strike an officer, police said.

Steffy was able to break free from the officer and began running away on foot, according to the news release. Steffy was eventually subdued after the officer fired a stun gun.

Steffy was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $50,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David Miller on May 10.