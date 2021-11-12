A Lititz man is facing charges after police say he pulled out a family member's teeth during a fight.

Ryan Crawford Lefever, 37, reached into the other man's mouth and pulled out two teeth while the men were wrestling on Nov. 8, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police were called to 100 block of West Oregon Road in Manheim Township around 7:03 p.m. that day for a domestic dispute, according to Manheim Township police.

It was initially reported to police that Lefever had been drinking and punched the other man, knocking out his teeth, according to the affidavit.

When police arrived, however, the man, who was bleeding from his mouth, told officers that Lefever had "reached into his mouth and pulled out two of his front teeth," police said.

The argument started when the man and another family member told Lefever to leave a room in the house and he refused, according to the affidavit. The man pushed Lefever and then Lefever tackled him to the ground.

Lefever was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault, according to court documents. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 24 in front of District Judge David Ashworth.

He's free on $50,000 unsecured bail.