A Lititz man turned himself after police issued a warrant for is arrest after he downloaded more than 200 images of child pornography, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Jared Houston Sims, 28, of Pebble Creek Drive, was charged with four felony counts of sexual abuse of children and two felony counts of criminal use of a communication device, according to police.

Officers were tipped off in April by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for a computer downloading child pornography, police said.

During the investigation, police said they found Sims in possession of 22 videos and 212 photos depicting child pornography.

Sims turned himself in at the police station on July 7, according to police.

He is free on $50,000 unsecured bail, according to court documents.

Sims has a preliminary hearing with Magisterial District Judge Edward Tobin on July 23.

