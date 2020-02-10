A Warwick Township man strangled and cut a 23-year-old man during a dispute Feb. 9, police said.

Frank Devere, 59, was charged with aggravated assault and related offenses after an emergency medical center reported to Northern Lancaster County Regional police that a man was being treated for a laceration knife wound to his left hand.

The injured man told police that he and Devere were involved in a dispute at a residence in the 500 block of Woodcrest Avenue, police said. The man said that during the dispute, Devere took out a knife and cut him, police said.

Devere also strangled the man, police said. The man punched Devere several times to stop the strangulation, police said.

The fight ended when the two men separated themselves, police said. The injured man fled the residence and sought medical care, police said.

Devere was arrested Feb. 10 in the 500 block of Woodcrest Avenue and transported him for emergency medical care for injuries sustained during the assault, police said.

Devere was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault and strangulation, according to court documents.

Devere is out on $100,000 monetary bond, online court documents said.

