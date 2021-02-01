A Lititz man was charged after two people were taken to the hospital following an assault involving a baseball bat, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Jared Ray Chrobot, 26, was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor of simple assault after he hit a person "multiple times" with a metal baseball bat on Jan. 31 around 8:06 p.m. in the 600 block of Snyder Hill Road in Warwick Township, police said.

Chrobot then pushed another person down, according to police.

Both people needed to be taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment.

Officers were initially called to the house for a domestic dispute and for a man "out of control and currently on the roof," police said.

Chrobot was released on $100,000 unsecured bail, according to court documents. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 4 at 8:45 a.m. in front of Judge David Ashworth.

For more Lancaster County news: