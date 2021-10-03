A man repeatedly assaulted another man in Lititz on Saturday night, later grabbing a knife and chasing his victim outside when he attempted to flee, according to Lititz Borough police.

Dominic Xaviar Croumbley, 19, whose last known address was in Lititz, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Croumbley began attacking and repeatedly punching the man inside a residence in the 100 block of East Front Street around 11:48 p.m., police said in a news release.

The man attempted to flee the residence, but Croumbley grabbed a knife and followed him outside, police said. Croumbley then continued to assault the man, attempting to stab him with the knife.

It was not clear if the man was stabbed. Attempts to reach a Lititz Borough police officer were not immediately successful.

Police arrived to find an adult man suffering from facial injuries. Croumbley was found inside a residence where he was arrested.

The man was taken by an ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Croumbley was confined to Lancaster County Prison on Saturday after he was unable to post a $25,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Edward Tobin on Oct. 15.

Croumbley was sentenced to two years of probation on Sept. 15 after he pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking on Sept. 15, according to court records show. Croumbley was found in possession of a stolen bicycle in New Holland in March, according to previous reporting.