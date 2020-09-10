A motorcycle crash in Indiana turned up a Lititz man charged with sexually assaulting a pregnant woman, said the Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

William J. Phillips, 27, was hospitalized after the crash and then extradited to Lancaster, police said. He was taken to Lancaster County Prison on Thursday.

The crash happened sometime over the weekend of Aug. 7.

Phillips was wanted for felony charges of rape, strangulation and endangering the welfare of children, along with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and stalking, according to court documents.

A warrant for Phillips was issued after police were called to the 2100 block of Main Street at 4:07 a.m. on July 23 for a domestic disturbance, police said. A neighbor called and reported that they heard their neighbors fighting.

This was the second 911 call regarding Phillips, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Officers were already en route to the residence after another neighbor reported Phillips slashed her car tires at 3:50 a.m. that morning.

After slashing the tires, Phillips went to an apartment where he began arguing with a pregnant woman, according to the affidavit.

Phillips then said that he wanted to have sex with the woman, police said. When she said no, he grabbed her around the neck and began choking her, according to police.

Phillips then threw the woman on the floor and bed multiple times before ripping off her clothes and sexually assaulting her, according to the affidavit.

Phillips stopped and fled the residence when he heard a neighbor knock on the door, according to police. He was gone before officers arrived.

According to the affidavit, three children under the age of seven were in the apartment during the assault; two of the children were in the room when it happened.

Phillips is being held in Lancaster County Prison on $1,000,000 monetary bail, according to court documents.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for September 15 at before District Judge Edward Tobin.

