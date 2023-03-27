Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, March 20 and Sunday, March 26.

1. Lititz Family Cupboard won't be closing after all

Nearly two months after announcing that it would shut down at the end of April, the Warwick Township restaurant has reversed course and now says it will be staying open.

“After much brainstorming and negotiating, we are pleased to announce that the Lititz Family Cupboard will remain OPEN!” read a message posted Thursday on the Lititz Family Cupboard’s Facebook page.

“We know that this news is both exciting and confusing. We apologize for the turmoil and frustration this may have caused our loyal customers. We hope that, like us, you find this update good news."

2. Man charged with homicide after mother found dead in their Adamstown home: police

Zachary Gift, 26, was charged last Wednesday with killing his 62-year-old mother, Lois Gift, after her body was discovered during a welfare check last Monday.

Zachary admitted to an "altercation" with Lois as he tried to steal her purse and car keys, according to a criminal complaint. He said he then smothered and strangled her to death with a bed sheet before leaving the house in her Ford Escape.

3. Providence Township man sets himself on fire in Willow Street district judge's courtroom

Stanley T. Walden, 38, was at Judge William Benner’s office in Willow Street to be arraigned on recent charges of terroristic threats and criminal mischief when he set fire to himself and ran at police, according to charging documents.

Walden had a clear plastic water bottle with him during an arraignment last Tuesday. After learning he'd be taken into custody for a probation violation, he "poured the contents of the bottle on himself" and "lit himself on fire with a disposable lighter."

Walden was transported to Lancaster General Hospital and then to Lehigh Valley Health Network Burn Center in Allentown; the extent of his injuries is unknown, but he is reportedly in stable condition.

4. Turkey Hill opens with Sbarro in East Hempfield Township

The newly built convenience store at 257 Centerville Road features Turkey Hill’s latest design elements and menu offerings, including made-to-order food options. The Sbarro restaurant offers the chain’s pizza and stromboli.

5. Family, friends remember Lancaster County woman who died in ATV crash

Amanda Hoffert, a 34-year-old Ephrata woman, died March 11 in Huntingdon County after a Honda Rancher four-wheeler went off the side of the road "for unknown reasons."

Her husband, 36-year-old Bret Hoffert, was seriously injured in the crash as well and was transported to Pittsburgh Presbyterian Hospital. The Hofferts had been on a weekend getaway with friends.