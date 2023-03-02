Electric vehicle charger rules proposed in Lititz are temporarily on hold after residents brought concerns to borough council.

“We want to get this right as possible when we pass it,” said Shane Weaver, Lititz Borough Council president. “If we need to take a closer look, that’s fine.”

Council had planned to vote Tuesday night on a zoning ordinance amendment regulating installation of charging stations. It would make Lititz the first municipality in Lancaster County to adopt rules for EV charging station placement.

MORE: Lititz may adopt electric vehicle charger rules

However, after residents raised issues during the public comment session of Tuesday’s meeting, the proposal was tabled so borough officials have time to revise it to address residents’ concerns. It may return for consideration as early as next month.

A part of the amendment that drew the most concern states residents with garages would not be allowed to install chargers outside of their house. Council members said the rule was for aesthetics and to keep the chargers away from the public right-of-way.

Resident David Bucher said installing a charger in a house could be unsafe, and defended the appearance of the units. “These charging boxes are no more obtrusive than the hose reel box I’ve got at the faucet in front of the house,” Bucher said.

Lititz fire Chief Mike Smith, who attended the meeting, said an EV charger installed correctly in a garage has the same or less risk of starting a fire than a common power strip.

Resident Tom Eppinger also raised concerns about EV battery fires, which he said can burn for long periods of time and take large amounts of water to extinguish. He urged council to hold off allowing chargers at businesses and apartment complexes at all.

Council member Steve Lee said with or without the ordinance, businesses will be able to install chargers, and council just wants the ability to regulate them.

“The challenge is trying to stay ahead of the next thing,” Lee said. “Our concern is, if we have nothing, people can do whatever right now.”

Weaver said council will work on a revised ordinance for consideration at its April meeting.