When: Lititz Borough Planning Commission meeting, Aug. 4.

What happened: Approval was recommended for revisions to the preliminary/final plan for Dunkin’, which will likely break ground in the next few months at 737 S. Broad St., the former location of Lititz Service Center.

Background: Last year, father-and-son developers Eddie Delvadia and Parth Delvadia, of Hershey, announced that they wanted to open their fourth location, which will be the first in the borough. The Delvadias also have locations in Mount Joy, Harrisburg and Enola.

Changes: In order to repurpose the former garage and showroom, the building needs to be situated closer to South Broad Street to allow for drive-thru traffic to enter and circle the building. The building would be accessed from Raspberry Lane to the rear, which would also serve as an emergency entrance to the building.

Other business: A conditional-use application to demolish and replace a house at 34 S. Broad St. was met with misgivings from the planning commission.

Background: Eric Blow was requesting conditional use to demolish a white clapboard house in the historic district. His plan was to rebuild the main structure of the house on the same footprint as it is now. The circa-1857 house has two roof dormers and a front doorway porch with columns and a balcony. A public hearing is being planned for the Aug. 25 council meeting for demolition of the entire structure, which includes two newer additions to the rear.

Discussion: Planning commission member Karen Weibel asked that Blow consider the origins and history of the house before he begins any renovations. She was firmly opposed to demolishing the house. Roxanne Slovak, chairperson of the Historical Area Advisory Committee, spoke on behalf of the committee, which has reviewed the proposal to demolish the house.

Quotable: “When you purchase a historical property in the historical district, you should be aware that the house may have issues,” Slovak said.

What’s next: In the end, Blow said he intends to revise his plans. Instead of requesting a full demolition of the entire house and additions, he is considering requesting demolition of only the added portions.