A Lititz church was found vandalized with Satanic imagery Saturday morning, according to Lititz police.

Satanic imagery and references were found written in chalk outside Lititz Church of the Bretheren around 10:53 a.m., police said in a news release.

Attempts to reach the church for comment Saturday were not immediately successful.

The imagery was discovered on the rear exterior wall of the West Orange Street church as well as on the ground and tables at a pavilion to the rear of the building. The imagery was able to be cleaned off without any lasting damage to the property, according to the news release.

A photograph provided by police showed “Hail Satan” written across the pavilion floor, along with “666,” “Kill God” and other images on nearby tables.

Police believe the vandalism took place sometime Friday night or Saturday morning.

Surveillance footage in the area will be reviewed to determine if a suspect or suspects can be identified, said Sgt. Jared Hahn.

Investigators will also explore the motive behind the vandalism, Hahn said, adding that any charges the offenders could face “would be made after the investigation concludes and would be made in consideration of all information and evidence gathered through the course of the investigation.”

Police do not have any records of the church being previously vandalized.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police by phone at 717-626-6393, by email at tips@lititzpd.org or by submitting a tip through CrimeWatch.