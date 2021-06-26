A small private school in Lititz is searching for a new home after 43 years in the same location.

Lititz Christian School, serving 400 students at 501 W. Lincoln Ave., is looking for a space in or around Lititz to expand its current programming, which includes an early learning center for infants and toddlers and a Bible-based education program with kindergarten through 12th grade.

The search comes after school administrators learned that the current church they’re located in is planning to repurpose space the school uses to the extent it would need to move, according to the Lititz Christian website.

While there’s some uncertainty as to what’s next for the student body and its 80 faculty and staff, the community is excited for what comes next, said Ryan McCracken, senior director of operations and high school principal.

“Once we nail down a location, I think it’ll give students a renewed energy,” he said.

The school is looking for a facility that’s approximately 50,000 square feet with space for about 30 classrooms. It’s looking to spend no more than $2 million, McCracken said. The school is working on a fundraising campaign for the move, he said.

The move is expected to occur following the 2021-22 school year in time for the start the 2022-23 school year, McCracken said.

Founded in 1978, Lititz Christian offers early learning services, fine arts and theater, athletics, a gifted program, dual enrollment and advanced-placement courses, a STEAM program — science technology, engineering, arts and math — robotics lab and more.

The school was experiencing 5% annual growth for five years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, when it experienced an anomalous 20% enrollment drop, according to McCracken and Niki Cadwalader, senior director of advancement and admissions.