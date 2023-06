Lititz Christian School held its commencement June 2.

The graduates are: Lana Bert, Wynne Coolbeth, Grace Gerard, Micah Harmon, Alissa Hoover, Shiheng “Jerry” Jing, Hannah Jordan, Chloe Kriebel, Katilyn Kubena, Brittany Laird, Joseph LaPlaca, Mayra Lawler, Brennan Lyon, Ava Martin, Kyla Mason, Emilie Nissley, Rylee Stoltzfus, Tyler Velkly and William Yin.

Awards

The school also held its senior awards ceremony. Following are the award recipients:

SOAR Award: Lana Bert, Joseph LaPlaca and Brennan Lyon.

Fine Arts Award: Wynne Coolbeth and Tyler Velkly.

Servant Leadership Award: Grace Gerard and Hannah Jordan.

Athletic Award: Shiheng “Jerry” Jing, Chloe Kriebel and Brittany Laird.

STEM Award: Alissa Hoover and Emilie Nissley.