A Penn Township church is offering the use of one of its buildings at no cost to an organization that plans to open an LGBTQ+ center there in December.

The center will include a food pantry, gender-affirming closet and a library of LGBTQ+ nonfiction and fiction books, while also offering Wi-Fi, social activities, and arts and crafts and discussion groups. Information on local resources such as YWCA Lancaster and Community Action Partnership also will be available.

St. Paul Penryn Lutheran Church is sharing the space with Lititz Chooses Love. The Rev. Angie Hammer said the building at 1242 Newport Road is vacant most of the time, with an occasional rental. In the past year the church, located next door at 1258 Newport Road, has used the space to host a food pantry twice a month.

Hammer said the center is a way that her church can help meet the needs of the community.

“This partnership is a beautiful example of a secular organization and church working together to provide basic human needs to the community,” she said. “Regardless of being a member of the queer community or a church, we all have basic human needs that need to be met and our desire to serve and love ALL people in our community align.”

Parker Webb, president and co-founder of Lititz Chooses Love, said his organization can't thank the church enough for providing the space for a resource center that is crucial.

“It may seem like a simple thing, offering a place for people to come, but just by having that safe space, we can save lives,” said Webb. “We can take someone who feels alone and give them a place where they feel supported, where they can read books that affirm their identity, where they can laugh and socialize with people who welcome and accept them. It's simple, yes, but it's crucial, and it's been a long time coming in this area of Lancaster County.”

Lititz Chooses Love wants to open the LGBTQ+ center by mid-December. It is seeking volunteers and donations of shelves, queer and social justice books, clothing, nonperishable food, furniture and artwork. To volunteer or donate, email Lititzchooseslove@gmail.com or call 267-326-1386.