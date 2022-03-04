Crews are scheduled begin a bridge replacement project March 14 on Cedar Street in Lititz, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The bridge spans Lititz Run between Klein Lane and North Lane.

A detour will be in place during the work, using Route 772, North Water Street and Front Street, according to a PennDOT press release.

State officials plan the $1.4 million project to finish by May 6. The contractor for the work is Hummelstown-based H&K Group.

