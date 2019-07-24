During the school year, practices inside the Lititz-based Fusion Gymnastics building can go upwards of three hours a clip, four days a week. During the summer, practices stretch to four hours each over five days a week.
And Bethany Strock, the Fusion head coach, along with assistant coach Debbie Lake, have been tasked in recent years with keeping the focus of their young gymnasts that can range in age from 1 to 16.
“My biggest thing is doing the sport because you love and enjoy the sport,” Strock said. “I try to make it as fun as possible. It is tough. ... There’s a lot of drills and stations to keep them moving and interested.”
It’s why on a given morning at Fusion, like the one last Friday, more than a dozen girls were split in groups performing various physical, gymnastic-related maneuvers. While younger female gymnasts were attempting to do handstands on a four-inch-wide balance beam, a group of older female gymnasts were elsewhere sprinting about 15 yards, leaping onto a springboard and flipping onto and over a vault and landing upright on a cushioned pad.
“It’s a rotation schedule,” Strock said. “At a normal practice, we might work on three events plus conditioning. So an hour each on one event, conditioning, then go home. If one area is lacking, we might work on it a little bit more.”
The work paid off recently for a group of 13 female Fusion gymnasts who competed earlier this month at the United States Association of Independent Gymnastic Clubs world championship event in Nashville, Tennessee.
All but one of those 13 attend schools in Lancaster County. Of those 13, six had outstanding showings competing within their age group at the world championship event: 6-year-old Wilhelmina Braunwarth (Warwick), 12-year-old Angie Calabrese (Manheim Central), 13-year-olds Presley Stormfeltz (Penn Manor), Olivia Urban (Manheim Central) and Maranda Lake (Governor Mifflin), and 14-year-old Jessica Wolf (Manheim Township).
The group of 13 is rounded out by 7-year-old Meredith Weiss (Manheim Township), 8-year-old Maddie Thompson (Cocalico), 9-year-olds Cheyenne Oakley (Manheim Township) and Madison Shoemaker (Cocalico), 11-year-olds Tia Logan (Conestoga Valley) and Matilyn Oveck (Conestoga Valley), and 15-year-old Lauren Oveck (Conestoga Valley).
The gymnasts compete in several meets over the course of a season that starts in November and ends in early July. At every meet, each gymnast participates in four events: vault, high bar, balance beam, floor exercise.
“During the season, you have to get good enough scores to qualify for states. And then at states, you have to get another score in that event to qualify for regionals or worlds,” Strock said.
Some gymnasts can excel in all four events. Others might be outstanding in one area.
Stormfeltz, for example, is described by her coaches as a strong tumbler who can dance. She placed 12th in the floor exercise and 10th in the all-around at the world event.
Urban has the technique, skill, muscle and proper form to excel on bars, in which she placed fifth to go along with a fifth all-around placement at worlds.
Lake placed fourth in floor, Calabrese seventh on vault and Wolf placed second on vault, third on bars, fourth on beam and fourth all-around.
Then there’s Braunwarth, who is probably the prodigy of the Fusion bunch considering she placed second on the floor, third on the beam, fourth in vault and third all-around. The four medals were added to her growing collection hanging from a curtain rod in the bedroom of the blonde-haired gymnast everyone calls Wild Willa.
“I’m probably going to have to get a longer one (curtain rod),” Wilhelmina said.
Wilhelmina made that comment with a visible gap in the front of her mouth where a baby tooth recently fell out, a fact she sheepishly grins at when pointed out to her.
“The tooth fairy brought her four quarters,” said her mother, Johnelle Braunwarth, who is a Fusion assistant coach and a Lancaster Catholic alum.
“At this young age, they’re riding talent,” coach Braunwarth said of her daughter. “They’re riding that natural ability and talent to do it. When you get older, you have to really dig and put in that work because it’s going to get harder. ... She had a phenomenal year because this is just what she is good at.”
Strock is now taking a break from coaching for the foreseeable future in order to complete a bachelor’s degree at Millersville University.
Strock, 22, is a Garden Spot alum who trained in the same Lititz gym in her younger days for Acceleration Gymnastics. Strock later became a coach after the gym came under new ownership in 2015 and rebranded to Fusion Gymnastics.
“We’re so small compared to any other gym,” Strock said. “And we are doing huge things. I’ll keep saying ‘we’ because I’ll always feel a part of Fusion. ... As long as they just keep chugging away, they’ll keep getting to where they want to be.”