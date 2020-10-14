The Lancaster County District Attorney's office released the 911 recording that led to a city police officer being dispatched to the 300 block of Laurel Street for a domestic disturbance.

The recording was released after District Attorney Heather Adams ruled that the officer's use-of-force was justified against 27-year-old Ricardo Muñoz.

The call, which happened early evening Sunday, Sept. 13, disclosed that Muñoz's sister was worried, as Muñoz was being aggressive toward their mother.

She had asked that he be taken to the hospital for help, saying he's bipolar and schizophrenic and has "mental problems," according to the call.

Listen to the call below.

Several officers arrived at 4:24 p.m., and the first officer walked to the front of the residence and made contact with one of Munoz's family members. Munoz then emerged from the residence and began chasing an officer, according to the district attorney's office.

