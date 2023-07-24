Duane Hagelgans, EMA coordinator for Manor Township, talks about hazardous materials moved by trains through Lancaster County by the tracks at Water and Penn Streets in Washington Boro Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
A Norfolk Southern train crosses Front Street In Columbia Borough Monday, April 17, 2023.
Reporters sought detailed information through Right-to-Know Law requests about train cargo from 12 central Pennsylvania counties. Only three of those counties said they had lists of specific chemicals being carried by trains – Lancaster, Juniata and York. The others said they don’t keep that information on record. None had real-time information, which railroads aren’t required to share in a post-9/11 world.
In the case of an emergency, the train’s engineer is supposed to share the train’s manifest with responders, and an app called AskRail also has that information - but the app’s use isn’t mandatory, and if the engineer is missing, time can be wasted.
State and federal legislators are calling for greater transparency, as ongoing Congressional testimony has shown first responders weren’t able to access information about the chemicals in the overturned cars right away.
LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Ann Rejrat spoke with WITF's Tim Lambert, host of The Morning Edition and The Morning Agenda podcast, in a piece that aired Monday morning. You can listen below.
Morning Edition airs on 89.5 FM from 6 to 9 a.m., and you can listen to The Morning Agenda podcast by clicking here for witf.org. You can also listen to Rejrat's interview about the project with Scott Lamar on The Spark on Tuesday at noon on 89.5 FM or witf.org.
While standing near the railroad tracks along Front Street near Walnut Street in Columbia Borough, Mary Wickenheiser, a Columbia resident, talks about her concerns with hazardous materials on trains that run through the borough, May 15, 2023.
This aerial view shows the Susquehanna River at Veterans Memorial Bridge in West Hempfield Township, Thursday, May 11, 2023. The bridge in the background right, is the Wrights Ferry Bridge that carries Rt. 30 over the Susquehanna River.
Railroad tank cars sit on Norfolk Southern railroad line along the Susquehanna River in Conestoga Township, near Safe Harbor June 5, 2022. Placards on these cars indicate that they are carrying flammable liquids.
A pair of trains with tank cars sit on Norfolk Southern railroad line along the Susquehanna River in Conestoga Township, near Safe Harbor June 5, 2022. These tank cars are posted with a flammable liquid placard.
A worker walks alongside the tracks at the new Norfolk Southern rail yard. The rear of the Lancaster Post Office on Harrisburg Pike can be seen at the top right of the photo. (Jeff Ruppenthal/Sunday News)
What trains carry through Lancaster County [photos]
Gates are down as a Norfolk Southern train approaches the railroad crossing on Walnut Street at Front Street In Columbia Borough Monday, May 15, 2023.
A bicyclist and a pedestrian cross the railroad tracks on Walnut Street near Front Street In Columbia Borough Thursday, May 11, 2023.
A Norfolk Southern train crosses Walnut Street at Front Street in Columbia Borough Monday, May 10, 2023.
While standing near the railroad tracks along Front Street near Walnut Street in Columbia Borough, Mary Wickenheiser, a Columbia resident, talks about her concerns with hazardous materials on trains that run through the borough, May 15, 2023.
A railroad car labeled and placarded to be carrying liquified petroleum gas, moves on the railroad line along Front Street in Columbia Borough Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
A train moves crosses Walnut Street near Columbia River Park Monday, May 15, 2023.
A train moves along the railroad line along Front Street at Walnut Street in Columbia Borough Monday, May 10, 2023.
Gates are down as a Norfolk Southern train approaches the railroad crossing on Walnut Street at Front Street In Columbia Borough Monday, May 11, 2023.
Pedestrians cross the railroad on Walnut Street at Columbia River Park In Columbia Borough Monday, May 11, 2023.
A railroad car labeled and placarded to be carrying liquified petroleum gas, moves along the railroad line along Front Street in Columbia Borough Monday, May 10, 2023.
This aerial view shows the Susquehanna River at Veterans Memorial Bridge in West Hempfield Township, Thursday, May 11, 2023. The bridge in the background right, is the Wrights Ferry Bridge that carries Rt. 30 over the Susquehanna River.
A pair of trains with tank cars sit on Norfolk Southern railroad line along the Susquehanna River at Safe Harbor June 5, 2022.
Railroad tank cars sit on Norfolk Southern railroad line along the Susquehanna River in Conestoga Township, near Safe Harbor June 5, 2022. Placards on these cars indicate that they are carrying flammable liquids.
A pair of trains with tank cars sit on Norfolk Southern railroad line along the Susquehanna River in Conestoga Township, near Safe Harbor June 5, 2022. These tank cars are posted with a flammable liquid placard.
A worker walks alongside the tracks at the new Norfolk Southern rail yard. The rear of the Lancaster Post Office on Harrisburg Pike can be seen at the top right of the photo. (Jeff Ruppenthal/Sunday News)
The new rail yard will allow Norfolk Southern to handle more freight in Lancaster. (Jeff Ruppenthal/Sunday News)
A Norfolk Southern control building stands at the western edge of the tracks. (Jeff Ruppenthal/Sunday News)