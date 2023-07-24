An LNP | LancasterOnline analysis in partnership with WITF found that real-time information on hazardous material transported by trains is nearly impossible to get, even for the first responders charged with responding to a derailment or other disaster.

Reporters sought detailed information through Right-to-Know Law requests about train cargo from 12 central Pennsylvania counties. Only three of those counties said they had lists of specific chemicals being carried by trains – Lancaster, Juniata and York. The others said they don’t keep that information on record. None had real-time information, which railroads aren’t required to share in a post-9/11 world.

In the case of an emergency, the train’s engineer is supposed to share the train’s manifest with responders, and an app called AskRail also has that information - but the app’s use isn’t mandatory, and if the engineer is missing, time can be wasted.

State and federal legislators are calling for greater transparency, as ongoing Congressional testimony has shown first responders weren’t able to access information about the chemicals in the overturned cars right away.

