Lisa Riggs, the president of the Economic Development Co. of Lancaster County, is leaving the organization she’s led for nine years for a position with a state economic development group.

Riggs, 52, will step down effective July 7 to accept a newly established leadership role at Team Pennsylvania, a public-private partnership focused on improving the state’s competitiveness and economic prosperity. Her title will be senior managing director, economic growth strategy and partnerships.

“I am leaving for a fantastic opportunity,” Riggs said. “It’s bittersweet. We have such an amazing team at EDC that is so impactful in the community.”

Riggs led both EDC and its sister organization, EDC Finance Corp. She led the establishment of EDC’s Center for Regional Analysis in 2016 and the Recovery Lancaster effort in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

EDC’s Board of Directors Executive Committee will lead next steps for the organization, taking time to evaluate the duties and requirements of the president’s role, and explore the most effective ways these duties can be handled on both an interim basis as well as in the long term.

Leadership through change

“At a time when economic uncertainty has become the norm, Lisa’s diligence and conviction continue to play an integral role in guiding the local business community through the many hurdles that it’s had to face,” Troy Clair, chair of EDC’s board of directors, commented in a written statement. “From local companies and farming operations to regional financial institutions to international enterprises that now call Lancaster County home – so many businesses have benefited directly from Lisa’s economic development savvy as well as her tenacity.”

Riggs led a transformation of the organization’s focus from attracting new businesses to growing and retaining Lancaster County businesses. She said the transformation was facilitated through building a strong internal culture and the analytics and data expertise from the EDC’s “incredibly talented” staff. Making that shift meant changing a focus from marketing to building relationships with businesses in the community.

Riggs said through the shift came a deeper understanding of the local economy and what drives it, particularly small businesses and manufacturing, which contribute the majority of the county’s financial output and workforce.

While the health care and education sectors continue to grow, she said, the county’s economy has not changed significantly in the last nine years because it is so diverse.

Riggs said the EDC will continue to help businesses deal with a tight labor market and lack of land zoned for businesses to expand in the county. Water and sewer infrastructure is also a developing concern as the county has many small entities with limited capacity facing greater regulation.

A friend in Harrisburg

Riggs said she will continue to live in Lancaster County and hopes to continue to serve on boards here.

She said she initially plans to work directly with Team Pennsylvania CEO Abby Smith helping sort through the many ideas to make the state more economically competitive.

Founded in 1997 by Gov. Tom Ridge, Team Pennsylvania is set up to be independent of the state government. The current governor and a private sector representative co-chair its board.

Smith said Riggs is the right person to help the state accelerate growth and innovation to make it economically competitive.

“She is what you would call a ‘get,’” Smith said. “We’re incredibly lucky: She can actually really think big and get stuff done. That’s kind of what we need for Pennsylvania.”

Local leaders said her support of businesses at the state level is welcomed.

“Lisa has been a tremendous leader for EDC Lancaster County, with many successes,” said Fulton Bank Chairman and CEO Curt Myers, who is also an EDC board member. “I’m proud and excited that we will have such a great leader supporting the business community at the state level. I’m also confident that the team at EDC will continue to make great strides in economic development and expansion for local businesses.”

Riggs said she will continue to be a voice for growing and retaining businesses.

“Lisa has a strong track record of supporting key economic development projects locally, and I have no doubt her experience will make her successful in her new role," said state Sen. Scott Martin. "I wish her all the best and look forward to seeing all she will accomplish on behalf of all Pennsylvanians in her new position.”

Samuel Bressi, president and CEO of the Lancaster County Community Foundation, called Riggs “an extraordinary leader” he has grown to respect because of her work at EDC as well as her previous roles with the James Street Improvement District (now Lancaster City Alliance) and the Lancaster Barnstormers.

A native of Minnesota and a graduate of Johns Hopkins University, Riggs came to Lancaster County in 2003 after leading the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore for six years. Riggs was president of the James Street Improvement District for nine years before becoming president of the Lancaster Barnstormers for two seasons in 2012.

“Lisa’s departure is bittersweet," said Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace. "I will miss working with her in Lancaster but know that she will help Team PA and the (Gov. Josh) Shapiro administration advance Pennsylvania’s economic growth. That is good for Lancaster and the commonwealth.”