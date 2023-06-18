The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection warns young children, older adults and those with respiratory problems to limit time outdoors today.

Lancaster County — as well as the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh regions and the Susquehanna and Lehigh valleys — is under a Code Orange air quality alert until midnight.

“Mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the upper 80s, and lingering smoke from wildfires in Canada” is raising concentrations of ozone here, the department said in a news release. An orange rating indicates unhealthy pollution levels for at-risk groups.

The department also recommends people take steps Monday to reduce air pollution by limiting driving and electricity use. Tips include carpooling or using public transportation; combining errands to reduce driven miles; limiting how long vehicles’ engines are left idling; refueling vehicles after dusk; lessening air conditioner use; and turning off lights not in use.

Ozone forms when sunlight hits some airborne chemicals. These chemicals most often come from car exhaust and industrial emissions, but wildfire can generate additional pollution, the department says. High-ozone days are more frequent in summer with more sunny days.