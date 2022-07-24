In the early 1980s, then-Lancaster County District Attorney Michael H. Ranck agreed to pay the Mobius Society in Los Angeles $2,500 for two of its psychics to look into the murders of Evelyn Fisher, a 14-year-old New Holland girl who went missing in 1980, and Lindy Sue Biechler, who was stabbed to death in 1975.

With the help of DNA evidence and extensive genealogical footwork, county detectives made an arrest in the Biechler case Sunday.

But genetic forensics didn’t exist as a field in the early 1980s. Instead of turning to science when the trail ran cold, some law enforcement agencies turned to what many consider pseudosciences — psychic investigators.

The suspect who investigators now have in custody is David Vincent Sinopoli, 68, of East Hempfield Township, a white man with thin gray hair and hazel eyes. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. Although he’s lived in Lancaster County his whole life, Sinopoli’s genetic profile indicates his ancestors lived in Gasperina, a town of about 2,100 people in southern Italy.

Is this the man psychics saw in their minds in the 1980s?

On Jan. 17, 1984, the public television show “Nova,” in an episode titled “The Case of ESP,” highlighted the county district attorney’s effort to pin down a suspect in the Biechler case using psychics.

In the documentary, the first of two psychics is seated at a table holding what appears to be a crime-scene photo of Biechler’s face. The photo is facing away from him, and he’s running his fingers over it.

“This girl has been murdered. Stabbed. Very bloody. And I see this strange, kind of narrow room where the murder was committed. It was almost, maybe, like a mobile home. I think the man who did it is dark,” the psychic said. Biechler was murdered in her Spring Manor apartment on Kloss Drive.

While a narrator begins to talk over the psychic, he continues with his profile. He describes the suspect as being “fairly thin” with long eyelashes. It’s also noted that the suspect might have Italian ancestry and tattoos on his arm — it’s not specific about which.

Afterward, a second psychic appears in the documentary who’s looking at a different picture of Biechler that’s not of the crime scene.

“I see a tattoo on his arm,” she said. “The man is olive complected, dark brown hair, brown eyes. He has a mustache. He is very clear in my mind’s eye right now.”

So, psychics told police they were looking for a thinnish man, possibly with Italian ancestry, who has dark brown hair with a dark or olive complexion, a mustache and a tattoo on one arm.

Over 30 years later, in 2018, the Lancaster County district attorney’s office enlisted the help of Reston, Virginia-based Parabon NanoLabs to use DNA evidence left at the crime scene to create an image of what Biechler’s killer looked like. It was the first time some kind of a face was given to the suspect.

The technology generated two photos: one predicted what the killer looked like at 25, and the other predicted what he’d look like at 65. The exact age of the suspect wasn’t known at the time. Sinopoli, who is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Sept. 22, was 21 when Biechler died.

Some characteristics the DNA was able to pull out included fair skinned, hazel-colored eyes, dark hair and no freckles. Sinopoli has all of those features — he’s pictured in a McCaskey High School yearbook photo in 1972, his senior year, with dark hair.

Sinopoli’s Italian ancestry is what made it possible for genetic genealogist CeCe Moore to track him down. The crime scene DNA pointed to a person with roots in Gasperina, which Moore used to conduct her entire search.

Sinopoli’s ex-wife, Debra Burns, who he was married to in 1975, declined to comment on whether Sinopoli had a mustache or arm tattoo at the time. Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams also declined to comment about the tattoo.

When questioned about the use of psychics, Adams said local authorities haven’t used their services in recent years. Kent Switzer, the chief county detective who has worked in Lancaster for 36 years, said he can’t ever recall the use of psychic services.

Switzer noted that families occasionally hire psychics on their own to provide some kind of a lead in a cold case, but the county doesn’t plan to utilize them in the future. The practice is considered controversial for its lack of scientific evidence, though some law enforcement offices across the country still turn to it during a time in need.

While it wasn’t shown in the “Nova” episode, the physics also predicted 14-year-old Fisher was dead before he body was found, according to a Lancaster New Era article. One said she died of suffocation and the other said her cause of death was blunt force trauma, but each predicted her body could be found in a wooded area three miles from her home.

Fisher’s body was found in October 1980 in a wooded area four miles from her home. Her cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to her head and suffocation.

Ranck said in the “Nova” episode that the county turned to psychics as a last resort. When a case grows cold, he said a psychic can generate new ideas that can rejuvenate an investigation.

“I think, naturally, you couldn’t use this as an investigative technique in every case, but if you’ve run down all your leads and you’ve got no place else to go, I think it can give you some fresh approaches and it can stimulate the thought processes of the investigators,” Ranck said at the time.