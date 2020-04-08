Michael Waylett, Linden Hall’s head of school for the last five years, will retire at the end of June, the all-girls school in Lititz announced Tuesday.

A search for Waylett’s replacement will begin immediately.

“I leave Linden Hall confident that its future holds much potential and that our remarkable students will continue to shine and be well prepared to lead fulfilling, compassionate and successful lives,” Waylett, 63, of Lititz, said.

Waylett arrived at Linden Hall in 2015 after serving 34 years at St. Anne’s-Belfield School in Charlottesville, Virginia. His wife, April, was a math teacher and the middle school director at Linden Hall before retiring last year.

Waylett said he feels like the school is in a good position. The school is globally diverse, with 45 countries represented this year, he said. Attrition – or students not returning from year to year – is down from 19% five years ago to 9%, and the school’s academic program is stronger, he said.

“The school’s reputation has been enhanced locally, nationally and internationally,” said Heather Wilson, the school’s board of trustees chair. “Due to his leadership and the commitment of our highly talented faculty and staff, each young lady can reach her full potential and assume the leadership roles of her generation.”

As for the future, Waylett said he’s unsure of what’s to come, besides a move this summer to North Carolina to be closer to family.

