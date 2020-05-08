Linden Hall, a diverse, all-girls boarding school in Lititz, is asking the community to avoid visiting its campus until Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order is lifted.

"Our students and faculty living on campus are taking every precaution to remain safe during this global pandemic," Linden Hall Head of School Michael Waylett said. "We are asking the Lititz community to also take these precautions and to not visit the campus during this time."

Linden Hall has 207 students, 80 of them international.

The school, which shifted to online learning in March, said it has 20 students still living on campus, because they were not allowed to travel home. Those students, the school said, are encouraged to go outside and "enjoy our beautiful campus, the linden trees, blooming flowers throughout our landscape and of course, visiting our stables and horses from a distance."

While the public has historically been welcome to walk around the campus, the school said it's trying to protect the students' safety by limiting campus activity.