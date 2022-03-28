For the first time in its 275-year history, Linden Hall, an all-girls boarding school in Lititz, will have a woman as permanent head of school.

Linden Hall’s Board of Trustees appointed Nan Wodarz to the position Monday. She was named interim head of school in July 2020, replacing Michael Waylett, who retired. Wodarz wasn’t immediately available for comment.

“It’s an incredibly proud moment for the school to see that we finally have the oldest girls’ school in the country and that we finally have a female head of school,” said board and search committee Chair Heather Wilson.

The board selected Wodarz as interim head of school out of a pool of three candidates and, without interviewing permanent candidates, asked Wodarz to serve as permanent head of school.

“We knew right away that she was just absolutely phenomenal, wise, witty, thoughtful, very centered on parents and alumni and students and learning,” Wilson said. “When Dr. Nan was talking to us, you felt like you were talking to someone who just had the equal passion and commitment to Linden Hall that the search committee did.”

Wilson said the board didn’t intentionally hire a woman as head of school but found that all of its strongest candidates were women. And, Wilson said, in her interview with the board, Wodarz asked why the school had never appointed a woman as head of house.

“Traditionally, they were looking for a male figure to head the school so I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to shatter that ceiling and have a woman lead our school,” Wilson said, adding that Wodarz will be a role model to the all-girl student body. “That gives them a positive example to say there’s nothing that you can’t do.”

In addition to her nearly two years as Linden Hall’s interim head of school, Wodarz has 30 years of public and private school experience. Before coming to Linden Hall, she served as interim head of school at New Hampshire’s Sant Bani School.

For the latter part of her career, Wilson said Wodarz focused on traveling from school to school filling interim roles and that she didn’t originally intend to stay at Linden Hall. Now, she plans to continue living and working in Lititz.

Wodarz completed her postdoctoral work at The Wharton School, Harvard Business School, and Harvard Graduate School of Education.

“For the past two years the Linden Hall Alumnae Association has profoundly appreciated Dr. Wodarz’s authentic leadership,” alumnae board chair Courtney Frankhauser Myers said in a statement. “She has a unique ability to build community and inspires all of us to invest in the future education of girls.”