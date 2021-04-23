Linda Stoltzfoos was strangled and stabbed once in the neck, according to the Lancaster County coroner, whose office performed an autopsy this morning.

Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said the cause of death was asphyxia -- lack of oxygen to the brain -- as a result of strangulation and suffocation, with the stab wound a contributing factor. He also positively identified her through dental records and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

When asked about the state of the body, which was recovered Wednesday from where a man charged with killing her buried her, according to prosecutors, and for more details about the injuries, Diamantoni declined, citing the criminal investigation.

District Attorney Heather Adams said she was aware of the autopsy results, but declined comment, citing the investigation.

Prosecutors believe Stoltzfoos was abducted from near her Upper Leacock Township home on June 21 and killed shortly afterward.

Diamantoni said a number of tests were ordered, including for signs of sexual assault, but he did not know how long it may take for the tests to be completed. Such tests are routine, he said, declining to say if there was any indication that the 18 year old had been sexually assaulted.