A Lincoln Road bridge that runs over Hammer Creek in Clay and Warwick townships is open after crews completed a $720,000 project to replace its superstructure, state transportation officials announced.

The bridge had been closed for work since June, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation press release. A nearby bridge on Carpenter Road remains closed, PennDOT said. It was originally kept offline because its weight restrictions could not handle the detour traffic, PennDOT said.

A bridge superstructure transfers weight loads from the deck of the bridge to its support beams below, much like joists in a house.

Lincoln Road near Hammer Creek saw an average of about 2,200 motorists per day in 2020, according to PennDOT.