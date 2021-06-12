Crews will be replacing a component of a Lincoln Road bridge in Clay and Warwick townships beginning June 24, according to an announcement from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The bridge will close June 24, and a detour will run on Brunnerville Road, Clay Road and Route 322, the announcement said.

The $720,000 project includes replacing the superstructure of a bridge that runs over Hammer Creek between Clay Road in Warwick Township and Fairview Road in Clay Township, according to PennDOT.

A superstructure supports the road surface and deck of a bridge and transfers load weights to the supports built into the ground, according to PennDOT.

Another bridge over Hammer Creek just south of Lincoln Road will also be closed June 21, according to PennDOT. The bridge’s three-ton weight restriction makes it unfit to be used as a detour, PennDOT said.

York Springs-based JVI Group, Inc. is the prime contractor for the project.

Information about active or upcoming PennDOT projects in the Lancaster County area is available here.