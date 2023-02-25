The porch pillars outside Zina Redcay’s apartment building on Route 30 in Paradise Township are crooked from cars repeatedly hitting them. Some of the pointing on the building’s brick facade doesn’t match due to a repair made necessary when a vehicle hit the structure.

At the corner of Singer Avenue and Route 30, Redcay’s home for 13 years, the sound of screeching tires and tractor-trailer air brakes are a regular occurrence. When she hears it, she waits for the crunch of metal from another crash. There have been too many for her to count.

“You’re always thinking, you’re always saying, there’s going to be another one,” Redcay said.

Route 30 – also known as Lincoln Highway East – is a major corridor for agriculture, tourism and industry. It also sees a large number of crashes. Between 2017 and 2021, the state Department of Transportation reported 413 wrecks along a 9.1-mile section of Lincoln Highway East between Routes 772 and 896 – an average of seven per month. Nine were fatal, and another 19 involved serious injuries. There were 102 in 2021 alone.

To improve safety along the highway, PennDOT is planning a $9.5 million project to upgrade seven different intersections, including Singer Avenue. Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2023 or early 2024, and last 20 months. The agency recently acquired portions of a dozen properties located near the intersections to make room to expand the shoulder at multiple intersections, and add a traffic light near Redcay’s home.

Lincoln Highway is the nation’s first transcontinental road, completed in 1915. In the 1920s, the section east of the city became part of U.S. Route 30. Today it remains a key link between Lancaster and points east. Over the years surrounding farmland – much of it owned by Plain families – has given way to tourist attractions and manufacturing businesses.

While traffic on the road has increased over the last century – roughly 16,000 vehicles used the road per day in 2021 – the width of the road has not. Neither has the speed limit – 35 mph – which neighbors say that many drivers ignore.

The amount of traffic on the road has not increased much in recent years, according to data from PennDOT. Average daily traffic has fluctuated between 14,000-16,000 for the last decade, even after a massive 1.6 million square-foot Urban Outfitters distribution center at the east end of the corridor borough opened in 2015, bringing hundreds of new jobs and fears of increased traffic.

But locals say the road feels like it has become more congested and dangerous because of more trucks, and its position between two rapidly developing areas – Lancaster and Chester counties.

“We’re feeling pinched in between that and a lot of traffic on the 30 corridor,” said David Thompson, Paradise Township manager.

Joni Christmas, who owns A&J’s Twisted Kitchen at 3572 Lincoln Highway East in Paradise Township, has worked at businesses along the corridor for 28 years. She said speeding drivers have gotten worse over the years – using the center lane to pass cars and trucks that are actually traveling the speed limit. While Paradise doesn’t have a local police force, state police do patrol the corridor, she said. But it doesn’t deter bad drivers.

“People are in a hurry. They just don't care. They don't realize how dangerous they're making it for others,” Christmas said.

In hamlets like Paradise, bad driving hits closer to home. Houses built a century ago are just a few feet from the road.

Sara Gonzales, who also lives at the Singer Avenue intersection with Lincoln Highway East, came outside to find a car on its side, leaning up against her home last month. She has concerns about safety for her and her children, but enjoys where she lives.

“There’s fear that a car is going to come into this building one day,” she said.

The biggest change planned in the Lincoln Highway Intersection Improvement Project is a new traffic signal in front of Redcay’s apartment building at Singer Avenue. PennDOT plans to widen the shoulder at some intersections to improve visibility and make turns easier. They will also add new “signal ahead” flashing warning devices at Ronks Road, Belmont Road, Brackbill Road and Route 772, aimed at reducing the number of rear-end crashes.

“The intersection improvements will allow for more efficient flow of traffic,” said PennDOT spokesperson Dave Thompson. “When traffic flows more efficiently, then crashes should decrease.”

Private property needed

PennDOT has been planning its Lincoln Highway Intersection Improvement Project for several years. That includes acquiring property located along the corridor to make way for the improvements. Since Jan. 1, PennDOT has purchased parts of eight properties along the corridor. It acquired parts of four others last year.

Agencies such as PennDOT have the legal right to use eminent domain to acquire property for projects benefiting the public good. They are required by law to provide just compensation to property owners, but PennDOT says it doesn’t reveal the amount in order to protect the privacy of those impacted by its projects. Under Pennsylvania state law, landowners can’t do much to stop PennDOT from taking their property, but they can challenge the agency’s assessment for up to six years after it’s taken.

People who live and own property near the intersections believe the positive from the intersection improvements outweighs the loss of property.

Gonzales said she will feel safer, despite losing some of the front yard of her rental home. Her landlord did not return a call for comment. Steven King, another Lincoln Highway East landlord who lost a portion of a rental property he owns near the Vintage Road intersection to eminent domain, said the amount of land taken wasn’t enough to impact the use of his property.

“Something needs to be done along Route 30,” he said.

Paradise Township Manager David Thompson – who is not related to the PennDOT’s Dave Thompson – said he believes the improvements will help – particularly the Singer Avenue light improvement, which will help horse and buggies, who cross it on a regular basis.

“It’s a dangerous spot for them to cross over, and along with the regular vehicular traffic it’s going to be a good light,” he said.

Redcay is skeptical that truck drivers will reduce their speed because of the traffic light. She fears that it may create more crashes in the short-term until they become used to it. But she’s hopeful that in the long run, it will improve safety on Route 30.

“I don’t know what else they can do,” she said.