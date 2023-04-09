The state Department of Transportation and the City of Lancaster Department of Public Works will complete seven paving projects in the city this spring and summer, with a combined price tag of about $4 million.

The repaving of Lime Street, a project which began last summer and will run through September, will cost $2.9 million. PennDOT is overseeing the project because it is located along a state road.

The city plans to spend between $750,000 to $1 million for street paving projects this summer. City engineer Cindy McCormick said a price tag for each individual project was not available. The city also plans to spend $1 million on new bike infrastructure – half of which comes from a state grant.

Lemon Street paving

Other Lancaster city projects — Cemetery Avenue/Abraham Polite Sr. Avenue between East Andrew Street and Woodward Hill Cemetery, beginning this spring — Landis Drive between Holly Lane and Conestoga Boulevard, beginning this spring — South Marshall Street between Chesapeake and South Duke streets, beginning this spring — Burrowes Avenue between North Franklin and East Ross streets, beginning this spring — Buchanan Avenue between North President and College avenues Lancaster city engineer Cindy McCormick said the costs and dates of projects were not available, but residents directly impacted by the projects will be notified two weeks prior to work occurring.

Throughout most of the year, different sections of Lemon Street will be under construction as the city replaces a water main, repaves the street and adds a new bike lane.

The planned repaving of Lemon Street between College Avenue and Lime Street includes a new bike lane. The design calls for bikes and traffic to be separated by parked cars.

Avoid these Lancaster County work zones in 2023 The beginning of spring means the return of warm weather and familiar colors to the Lancaste…

Residents have already been dealing with parking disruptions and road closures along the corridor as the city has been replacing a water main beneath the road before repaving it.

Paving is scheduled to begin in May. It will occur in sections, based on when the water main work is completed. The first section of Lemon Street scheduled for paving is between North Lime and North Queen streets. The project will be completed in the fall. The city will also repave Buchanan Avenue from North President Avenue to College Avenue.

The city has budgeted $1 million – including a $500,000 state grant – for bike lanes on Lemon, Buchanan and Race streets. They will be part of the eastbound Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway.

Lime Street paving

Lime Street in Lancaster city will be repaved this summer from the five-point intersection with Church and East Vine streets north to East Liberty Street.

The 11-block stretch doubles as Route 222. PennDOT is overseeing the $2.9 million project.

Some sidewalks along the corridor will be closed this spring as contractors add new accessible curbing. Single-lane closures will take place once milling and repaving of the street starts in June, with flaggers at intersections.

Work on the project began last year. New traffic signals have gone up at some intersections along the project.

The road was last paved in 2005 and is crisscrossed with repaved sections from underground utility projects.

More local news: