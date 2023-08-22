Every student that walked into King Elementary School for their first day Tuesday received a doughnut, a smile and an encouraging word.

Across Lancaster County other students received high fives and hugs as Cocalico, Columbia Borough, Eastern Lancaster County, Hempfield, School District of Lancaster and Pequea Valley returned to school Tuesday for the first day of the 2023-24 school year.

Charquea Batson was feeling emotional as she dropped off her youngest daughter for her first day of kindergarten at King. Nyairah is one of five siblings, four of which are now attending SDL schools.

“I’m nervous because she’s never been in day care – she’s just been home with my mom after COVID,” Batson said. “It’ll be her first time out and about with different children in a different setting.”

Batson, donning a Chick-fil-A uniform and a hair net, held her daughter’s hand on the way into school. She’d stepped out for a break during her Tuesday shift to drop Nyairah off.

Nyairah, who was wearing several braids and a light blue backpack, said she was excited for all she’d learn at school.

She joined her peers in the school after receiving a doughnut and a juice box from members of the Champions for Our Youth group.

Led by Josh Hunter, the director of Crispus Attucks Community Center, the group has greeted SDL students on their first day since 2019 – with the exception of a brief hiatus due to COVID-19.

The group, which included Lancaster city police Chief Richard Mendez and District Judge Jodie Richardson, will give out snacks, greet students and connect with families at Lincoln Middle School today and McCaskey High School Friday.

“Every child deserves a caring adult,” Hunter said.

As he enveloped a student in a big hug, Hunter said the group’s goal is to become a familiar face to students, someone they can go to when they need help.

“Growing up, we knew who our village was,” Hunter said.

Camille Hopkins, SDL director of schools, said she and several other administrators, including Superintendent Keith Miles Jr. who is beginning his first year with the district, were also making their presence known by appearing at the district schools Tuesday.

And after several back-to-school events in late summer, the SDL community was fully prepared for the district’s more than 10,000 students to return Tuesday and today, Hopkins said.

“Everybody knew what to expect,” she said.

‘It’s energizing’

Pequea Valley School District Superintendent Erik Orndorff welcomed students at the four district schools on their first day Tuesday. Excitement is the one word he said could describe the day.

“It’s energizing,” Orndorff said. “When you see the kids you realize, you know why you’re an educator.”

Despite a national teacher shortage, Orndorff said the district is fully staffed, aside from two vacancies for aide positions.

“I told a lot of the staff that if they’re not nervous, they’re not ready,” Orndorff said. “You should have some nerves if it means something to you. And you can see the staff and the kids really gelling today.”

Pequea Valley’s neighboring district, Elanco, experienced a “fantastic” first day aside from a few minor delays, according to Superintendent Michael Snopkowski. Bus drivers on the first day sometimes end up waiting for parents to take pictures at bus stops or are cautious with new routes and stops, he said.

“The team here in Elanco is doing a wonderful job and it’s clear they were well-prepared to welcome back our learners,” Snopkowski said.

Columbia Borough Superintendent Ashley Rizzo reflected positively on the first day of school.

“It doesn’t matter your age, from our youngest students (the future Class of 2036) to high school seniors (the current Class of 2024) beginning their last year with us, to the community members watching the flow of students and families walking to schools, it marks an important part of life,” Rizzo said.

Over at Cocalico School District, Superintendent Ella Musser said she relied on the schools’ experienced principals to lead a smooth start to the new school year.

“It feels like we never left,” Musser said.