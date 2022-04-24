Lancaster County egg farmer Steve Hershey was out of town last week, away on a turkey hunting trip, leaving his son to oversee the family’s 400,000-bird operation back home in Rapho Township.

Hershey already knew that an outbreak of contagious avian influenza had infected a few Lancaster County flocks and that millions of birds had died, but he tried not to think about it. The worry, he said, could ruin his trip.

But that fear was unavoidable when his son checked in, regularly, with updates about their Bridge Valley Farm. A call or text message sent Hershey into a panic.

“I’m like, ‘Oh crap,’” Hershey said during a Thursday interview. “I say to myself, ‘Do I even want to answer this?’”

Eight days ago, a highly contagious strain of avian influenza was confirmed at a commercial poultry farm in East Donegal Township. By the end of last week, the virus was found on another two Lancaster County farms. To control the spread, more than 3.4 million local chickens were killed.

Hershey, whose farm sits within a state-imposed avian flu quarantine zone, said he worried all week that his farm and his laying chickens — the largest and most profitable part of his business — would be next.

“It’s like living with a gun on your head,” he said.

Anxiety like Hershey described is being felt by poultry farmers across the county — and state. The discovery of avian flu on a Pennsylvania commercial farm for the first time in nearly 40 years triggered a wide-ranging response from federal and state authorities. And on farms of all sizes, workers set in place procedures aimed at limiting potential infections in their flocks.

Hershey is especially on edge because his farm falls within a quarantine zone surrounding Lancaster County’s virus-positive sites. Around locations with confirmed flu cases, regulators implement 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) quarantine zones, in which the transportation of poultry and related products is restricted (requiring permits) and flocks are subjected to far greater scrutiny.

“So look at it as, really, a control zone (where) the normal pattern of just moving around is severely restricted. But we are also interested in keeping commerce moving. So that balance for us is really critical,” state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said Friday.

Well over 100 Lancaster County farms are now within control zones.

In Hershey’s case, it means conducting swab tests for the virus on a sampling of his birds every morning, he said, adding that he needs negative results in order to be allowed to move products.

Experts said they hope on-farm precautions referred to as biosecurity measures will be effective. These include limiting nonessential access to farms; regularly cleaning farm-related clothing and equipment; not sharing equipment with other farms; and increasing sanitization for personnel and vehicles on farms.

“Avoid contact with other poultry. If you cannot avoid contact, change clothes and shoes before working with your own birds,” USDA officials said.

Most, if not all, of those security measures are commonplace at poultry farms year-round, even when illness isn’t prevalent, said Paul Patterson, emeritus professor of poultry science at Penn State University.

Most farmers, he said, have written biosecurity plans, which are required for them to qualify for government indemnity funding that’s available to cover some losses in the case that avian influenza wipes out their flock.

That’s true for farms of all types, including within Amish and other Plain sect communities, said Don Ranck, vice president of the Lancaster County Farm Bureau.

“They are very aware,” he said. “Many of the Plain community have cell phones and are very alert to notices in the newspaper.”

At infected farms

Aggressive efforts are launched to eradicate all traces of avian flu on farms where the virus is detected.

But that response can’t happen unless farmers discover infections within their flocks, Patterson said. Even under normal circumstances, farmers monitor their birds’ deaths and health. It should be apparent, he said, if there is an uptick in mortality or if birds are exhibiting avian flu symptoms: reduced coordination, diarrhea, nasal discharge, decreased or abnormal egg-laying, lack of energy, lack of appetite and even sudden death.

“If you suspect something, you start bleeding birds,” Patterson said, referring to the practice of taking blood samples and sending them to a state lab for testing that, in the quickest cases, can produce same-day results.

If infections of avian influenza are confirmed, emergency containment and clean-up plans are immediately implemented, including depopulation. Depopulation is a term used to describe the quick euthanization of birds in a flock in an attempt to slow the spread of illnesses to another flock.

The strain of avian influenza found in the county is highly pathogenic, meaning it’s likely to cause severe illnesses and death in infected poultry, including chickens, ducks, geese, quail, pheasants, guinea fowl and turkeys.

Avian influenza is most commonly spread when healthy birds come in contact with bodily fluids from an infected bird, state officials said. So in close quarters, like on a farm, one virus-positive bird likely has infected many more, meaning entire flocks typically need to be wiped out.

The goal is to make those kills as quickly and humanely as possible, Patterson said, adding there are numerous approved euthanization methods, but some are used more often.

In the case of large, multi-tier chicken houses, carbon dioxide gas often is pumped in, and in barns where birds are kept on floor level, flocks can be covered with fire-fighting foam, Patterson said. Both methods, he said, suffocate the animals.

No doubt, it sounds harsh, said Gregory Martin, a Lancaster County-based poultry expert with the Penn State Extension. But it’s considered more humane than letting the birds suffer and potentially spread an illness that “basically strangles them to death slowly,” he said.

Once birds are dead, they must be disposed of, again following methods approved by federal and state regulators. Though plans occasionally can be developed to securely transport birds off site for landfilling, Patterson said it’s considered best practice to dispose of dead, infected carcasses at the farm where they became sick and were depopulated.

Composting is among the better options for disposal, he said, describing a process of layering carcasses and organic materials, like wood shavings, to create a controlled decomposition.

During the process — which takes weeks, if not months — decomposition produces heat that kills off the virus and produces “good bacteria,” resulting in nutrient-rich, dirt-like humus.

“It’s just like the compost you’d use in your garden,” Patterson said.

Composting was used to dispose of 1,443,000 egg-laying chickens at a Kreider Farms property in East Donegal Township, where the first Lancaster County case of avian influenza was confirmed April 16. Since then, the virus has infected birds at two more county layer farms, affecting another 2,007,100 birds – 1,127,700 on one, and 879,400 on the other, the U.S. Department of Agriculture officials announced last week.

Outbreak’s costs

As of Friday, the three Lancaster County commercial poultry farms were the only confirmed victims of the outbreak in Pennsylvania since the virus started spreading in the United States in December. By Friday, more than 31.3 million birds had been affected across 150 commercial and 79 backyard poultry flocks in 29 states, according to USDA figures posted Friday afternoon.

Limiting the potential for further spread is paramount, state officials have said, revealing that poultry is a $7.1 billion industry in Pennsylvania with about 10,361 farms, 1,677 in Lancaster County, where locally there are more than 20 million birds (egg layers and meat birds), according to state and national estimates.

For farmers, those losses are costly, not only due to the initial loss of birds but also a period of mandatory inaction that follows as farms are thoroughly cleaned. Regulators must give their approval before regular farming can resume, a process likely to take weeks if not months.

Even after, Patterson said, farmers should expect additional hardships — reduced availability of chicks from hatcheries impacted by the virus, increased prices for feed due to related supply chain disruptions and numerous other obstacles.

Patterson said it took a couple of years for the industry to normalize following past outbreaks.

Luckily, state and federal regulators can lean on lessons learned from past outbreaks in the 1980s and 2010s (the latter of which did not impact Pennsylvania), as well as subsequently drafted response plans, which they hope will minimize loss, state Agriculture Secretary Redding said last week.

“We are prepared for this moment,” he said.

Before the current outbreak, avian influenza had not been detected at commercial farms in Lancaster County since 1983-84. The outbreak that year resulted in significant economic losses for farmers and caused prices to rise for consumers. Some 17 million birds died of the virus or were euthanized to prevent its spread.

Wild birds

Patterson emphasized that biosecurity isn’t only in place to guard against the possible presence of avian flu on neighboring farms, but also in wild birds, which can carry and transmit the virus.

As of Monday, avian flu cases were confirmed in six wild birds in Pennsylvania — a deceased bald eagle found in neighboring Chester County, and five merganser ducks in the northwestern part of the state.

Waterfowl are especially vulnerable to the illness; it’s believed that the virus made its way to the United States via infected waterfowl migrating from Europe, according to avian flu experts working for the state and federal governments.

“There are so many unknowns. There are so many ducks flying over, and any of them can carry it,” Ranck said. “We recognize that viruses are carried in the air, and it’s almost impossible to prevent.”

According to Patterson, if an infected migratory bird defecates on a farm property while flying through the county, the virus can remain active and transmissible in the excrement for days.

“If people would walk into the barns and didn’t change their shoes or cover themselves … they could drag that virus in,” Patterson said. “Sadly, I would tell you all these fly zones across the country seem to be heavily laden with the virus.”

Worse, Patterson said, is the potential for drying excrement to be kicked up as dust before wafting through the air and getting sucked into chicken houses through ventilation systems.

For all of those reasons, experts encourage farmers to wear protective equipment — cover footwear with disposable booties, hair with caps and faces with masks, in addition to other measures, Patterson said.

Wild transmission could especially become a problem for poultry farmers who raise their birds on pasture, outside of traditional chicken houses, Ranck said. Even indoor farmers are worried, he said, recalling a conversation with a one chicken house owner who said he shudders every time a duck passes overhead.

Hershey described actions workers took his farm in Rapho Township to scare wild waterfowl away from a stretch of Chiques Creek near his property.

“I was deliberately disturbing wildlife,” Hershey said. And access to his farm is strictly limited. “There is really no reason for anyone besides employees to enter our chicken houses.”

Then, he shared his son’s new catchphrase: “spray and pray.”

“You spray disinfectant and you pray a lot,” he said.

‘We need to move quickly’

On Thursday, Martin, with the local Penn State Extension, said he’d been working in barns all day, wearing so much protective equipment that he could have been confused for a hospital employee.

“It’s basically the same if you were going into an ICU,” he said, too busy to give an update on the exact conditions he was experiencing on Lancaster County poultry farms. “It’s like trying to talk to a fire chief during a fire. … We need to move quickly and do what we need to do.”

Chris Herr, executive vice president of PennAg Industries Association, which represents the vast majority of local poultry farms, said much the same.

“We are up to our ears right now in trying to control this,” he said.

When he took time to speak with LNP | LancasterOnline on Thursday, Hershey said his flock remained healthy, but each time his houses are inspected, the virus is chief on his mind.

“When you are walking that house looking for mortality it’s in your head, ‘When am I going to find that pocket?’” he said.

In many ways, Hershey said he’s prepared — ready to do what it takes to protect his farm and his neighbors in case he finds sick birds.

Though he admitted it would be a significant loss, Hershey believes he’d be able to recover and hopes the same is true for his peers.

“Yeah, it is going to be disappointing, gut-wrenching, but you can’t live your life on what happens one day,” he said. “It’s not going to be the end of the world. The industry has been through it before.”